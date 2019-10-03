Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined While Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Stake; Fruth Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Kirby (KEX) as Stock Price Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 51,840 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 768,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.54 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 2.97M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kirby (KEX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.62 million for 27.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0% or 7,552 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). D E Shaw Com invested in 299,964 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 87,998 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. 16 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Strs Ohio invested in 5,241 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc accumulated 37,902 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 148,761 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 30,971 shares stake. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 370,384 shares. Tcw Group owns 59,728 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 9,861 shares. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 81,750 shares. Richmond Hill Invests Limited Liability Co reported 159,040 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 103,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc by 800,000 shares to 6.46M shares, valued at $48.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.