Lennar (LEN) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Had 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharmaceuticals has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 127.96% above currents $9.87 stock price. Concert Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CNCE in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. See Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) latest ratings:

BidaskScore boosted Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock to a “Buy” rating. The ratings change was issued to investors and clients in a a research note today.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “New Home Sales Are Surging — and These Stocks May Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Homebuilder Stocks Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Invest in Housing Sector Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.77M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.46 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 1.67% above currents $55.57 stock price. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Thursday, March 28 report. JP Morgan maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 5,198 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 0.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Personal Svcs reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Comml Bank De has 7,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 59,819 shares. 2.67M were reported by Sound Shore Mgmt Ct. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.02% or 22,711 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Lp reported 26,190 shares. 23,721 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Comm Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Lc stated it has 7,167 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 0.12% stake. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $234.90 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 6.01% less from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 29,500 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 233,344 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 30,986 shares. 1.01M are held by Vanguard Gp Inc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 19,354 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bvf Il has invested 2.13% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 52,544 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 146,000 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Group L P holds 0.05% or 307,738 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 36,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity. The insider BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 386,289 shares worth $4.13 million.