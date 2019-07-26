Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Rose While Ruffer Llp Has Decreased Position; Highland Capital Management Has Raised Citigroup (C) Stake

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 527,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,798 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 573,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 1.29 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, up from 255,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 4.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Ltd owns 9,324 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital stated it has 703,406 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Lc, a California-based fund reported 826,225 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 114,846 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 803,737 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 80,616 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp owns 902,570 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 40 shares. Rockland Trust Comm stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 46,332 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,785 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership invested 4.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,612 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt reported 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 88,239 shares to 151,714 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,022 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 970,362 shares to 7.02M shares, valued at $187.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 4.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar: The Hope Train Derailed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 74 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 18,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 105,600 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Asset Advsrs Limited Com invested in 5.47% or 132,835 shares. Northern reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moore Management Limited Partnership holds 0.54% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 355,000 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 276 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tortoise Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,309 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma reported 12,573 shares. 260,851 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Prudential Finance Inc reported 733,626 shares.