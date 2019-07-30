Lennar (LEN) Stock Rose While Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Centene (CNC) by $1.87 Million

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 6,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,990 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 100,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 1.38 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 35,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,717 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 35,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.13M for 9.17 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

