Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Raised by $2.52 Million Its Stake; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Boosted by $428,805 Its Holding

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 6.03 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 1.98M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,201 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il owns 8,556 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Company holds 2.89M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Architects has invested 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Connecticut-based Benin Mgmt has invested 0.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 822,062 are owned by Madison. 574,991 are held by Argent Limited Co. Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.64% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Reliance Com Of Delaware holds 189,918 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru De holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,664 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 41,805 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 93,801 shares. 836,870 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp. Patten Patten Tn holds 226,274 shares.

