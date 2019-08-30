Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined While Ci Investments Boosted Holding by $4.94 Million; Dollar General (DG) Position Maintained by Kdi Capital Partners Llc

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $155.53. About 1.48 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13331.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 100,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 101,541 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 1.04M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Discount Store Stocks to Buy As Retail Sector Sees Boost – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

