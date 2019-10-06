Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined While Sanders Capital Lowered Position by $34.93 Million; Holder Autus Asset Management Has Lifted Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 14,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 11,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.95. About 316,463 shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90M, down from 11.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.53 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 40,914 shares to 18,109 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ski Your Way To Winning With Vail Resorts’ Beaten Down Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why (and How) Big Alcohol Is Getting Away From Alcohol – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Latam Airlines Group, Arcus Biosciences, and Vail Resorts Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Galvanize co-founder’s next venture combines hospitality and outdoor recreation – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

