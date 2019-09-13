Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined While Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $36.90 Million; Beacon Financial Group Lifted Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stake by $3.28 Million

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 365.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 35,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 9,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 200,189 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 768,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.54M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 461,168 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company owns 4.43M shares. James Rech stated it has 19,875 shares. First Manhattan reported 1.07 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thomas White International Limited has invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,237 shares. 234,395 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Com. First Washington Corp has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested in 10.10 million shares. 22,300 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd. Whittier Tru Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kcm Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Institute For Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 9,350 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Inv Advisors Limited Co invested in 9,757 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carlson LP stated it has 232,600 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.98M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 938,700 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 1.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 102,148 shares. Brinker Inc reported 52,330 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 41,043 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co invested in 2,591 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 20,466 shares. Wade G W stated it has 2,241 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 344,768 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 3,142 shares stake. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 3,111 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.3% or 11,698 shares. Cognios Capital Lc reported 3,576 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp owns 8,479 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.6% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Duncker Streett & Com Inc holds 2,613 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

