Lennar (LEN) Stake Raised by Smead Capital Management Inc; Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $79.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 718,804 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 2.25 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Stanley reported 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 11,666 shares. Washington Retail Bank reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,950 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 119 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 174,121 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,400 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moody Bank Tru Division holds 481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 239,457 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Profund Advisors holds 0.01% or 4,594 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.54% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 355,000 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 94,922 shares to 496,513 shares, valued at $99.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,209 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

