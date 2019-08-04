Lennar (LEN) Stake Lifted by Sanders Capital Llc; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stock Value Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Its Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 17,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 251,194 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 268,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 2.67 million shares traded or 101.08% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 775,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.82M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644.03M, up from 11.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barnett & has 0.18% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,502 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.87% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 16.44M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alpine Woods Investors accumulated 67,950 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Andra Ap accumulated 0.15% or 105,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,314 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 185 shares. Covalent Prtn Ltd reported 3.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Da Davidson holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,458 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 24,904 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,500 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Victoria planning staff recommend denial of Lennar town house plan – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiberon Announces New Distributor Partnership With Weekes Forest Products – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,945 shares to 539,790 shares, valued at $48.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 15,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183,023 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Federated Invsts Pa reported 929,035 shares stake. Huntington Savings Bank reported 9,125 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 142,660 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mariner Llc invested in 0% or 7,170 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 38,666 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 648 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Brown Advisory holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 8,384 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication holds 0.02% or 25,346 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 13,691 shares. 493,000 are owned by Marcato Lp. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 125,226 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Fincl reported 0.04% stake.