Lennar (LEN) Stake Held by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $316,928 as Shares Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 1.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.50M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Com reported 20,286 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il invested 1.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 6,065 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc. Oakwood Capital Ltd Liability Corp Ca stated it has 43,266 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 18,954 shares. Cna Corp reported 28,500 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 1.99% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,859 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 90,872 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust reported 3,245 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 4.71M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 12,345 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% or 63,708 shares. 11,882 are held by Stock Yards Bankshares And.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.41 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management invested in 60,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Multi reported 57,199 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advsr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4.04 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gmt Cap Corporation stated it has 470,346 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 45,787 shares. Aristotle Capital Management reported 2.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,854 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gideon Cap holds 0.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 8,083 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.14 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

