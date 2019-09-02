Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined While Thiel Macro Decreased Its Stake by $4.90 Million; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose, Claar Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.90 Million

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 878,094 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,240 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 52 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 98,040 shares. Albert D Mason invested in 1.39% or 9,914 shares. Indiana Trust Management invested 0.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,378 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Inc Ma invested in 0.07% or 2,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Woodstock Corporation holds 33,673 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa invested in 0.38% or 3,208 shares. Jane Street Llc reported 0.01% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 20,345 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 0.75% or 2,065 shares.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 8,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. American holds 0.02% or 119,191 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com reported 0.18% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 60,226 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Riverhead Cap Lc accumulated 13,456 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Personal Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 516,202 are held by Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability. Washington Comml Bank reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Cna Fin Corp has 0.54% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 52,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 9,690 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $410.05M for 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

