Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined While Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.90 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Cut Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) as Valuation Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 62,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 67,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 140,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 413,192 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 554,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.71M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 34,758 shares to 448,350 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 13,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,666 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,690 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lpl Fincl Limited Com has 13,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 101,541 are held by Ci Invests. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4.53M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management owns 7,167 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 117,343 shares. Hartford Communication stated it has 30,849 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,570 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.24 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity ETFs Rally on Solid Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.