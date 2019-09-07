Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Thiel Macro Trimmed Its Stake by $4.90 Million as Share Value Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, United Asset Strategies Upped by $755,589 Its Position

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Amer Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.86% or 47,500 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,100 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated reported 5,198 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.04% or 273,325 shares. Addison Commerce has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jnba Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 609 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,141 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,360 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset One Communications Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fil Ltd invested in 6.26 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 71,390 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $409.45 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,914 shares to 74,177 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 21,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,273 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).