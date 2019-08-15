Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Thiel Macro Has Cut Its Stake; Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management Llc

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 93,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 2.59M shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 3.92 million shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 413,192 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Lp holds 0.4% or 300,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,443 shares. Principal Fincl reported 0.19% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc reported 67,950 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jhl Cap Ltd reported 1.8% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested in 54,272 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 151,406 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department owns 94,718 shares. Ameritas Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,198 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Company has 9,526 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 1.64 million shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.91 million for 9.36 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 335,048 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $488.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 318,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,290 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.03% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 137,643 shares. Eii Cap invested in 89,470 shares or 0.53% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 138,391 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 100,117 shares. Resolution Capital Limited stated it has 4.04 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 574,421 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 0.15% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Svcs Automobile Association has 707,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 184,171 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 394,990 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 317,528 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Daiwa holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 34,142 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).