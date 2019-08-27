Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Thiel Macro Has Cut Its Stake by $4.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Ecofin LTD Holding In Sempra Energy (SRE) Was Lifted

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 1.22 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.66 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.01 million for 9.67 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 247,981 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 729 shares. Gagnon Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,752 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 354,834 shares. James Inv Inc accumulated 31,510 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Advsrs Lc reported 132,835 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 42,613 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Co reported 0.99% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 10,425 shares. Melvin Limited Partnership stated it has 0.58% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

