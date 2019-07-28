Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Thiel Macro Decreased Its Stake; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Share Value Rose While Sun Life Financial Lowered by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 13,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 257 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 13,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 550,081 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 39,176 shares to 39,468 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 71,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 425,740 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Stephens Ar stated it has 5,400 shares. 15,678 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Lc. 2,794 are held by Mai Capital. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 1,325 shares. 14,664 are held by Moody Bancorp Division. Avalon Advisors Limited Co accumulated 168,598 shares. Old Republic Intl Corporation has invested 1.34% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Aldebaran Fin accumulated 0.17% or 2,810 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 11,273 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Northeast Consultants holds 2,410 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenwich Invest Management Incorporated holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 12,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 39,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,752 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication accumulated 2,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 467,138 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Automobile Association has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,746 shares. Laffer owns 35,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 934,895 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 5,100 shares.

