Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Upped Holding; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Valuation Rose, Pecaut & Company Cut Its Position by $321,300

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 28,621 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 20,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 177,971 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strong Retail Earnings Overshadow Yield Inversion: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2019: NVFY,CASY,BYND – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Casey’s General Stores Analysts Talk Free Cash Flow, Acquisition Potential After Q2 Beat – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,000 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 209,700 shares. Sei Communication accumulated 0.02% or 40,066 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,782 shares. Brown Advisory holds 350,556 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 7,308 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Finance Counselors holds 0.19% or 34,424 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 197 shares. Hanseatic Management holds 1% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,456 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 57,585 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. 419,468 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 3,649 shares. 76,374 are owned by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 21.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 1.02M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 2,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Inv House holds 414,839 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisors Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 59,015 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,550 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications invested in 2,600 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 0.05% or 16,397 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.