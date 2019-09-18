Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Upped Holding by $2.67 Million as Share Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Plancorp Has Decreased Its Holding

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 8,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 47,337 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 55,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 55,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.57M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 2.12M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 120,072 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $198.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 206,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,599 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

