Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.53 Million; Fabrinet (FN) Market Value Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Lowered Stake by $806,000

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 71,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.52 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 6.17M shares traded or 99.87% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 178,873 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.09M was made by Ng Toh-Seng on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 55,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 80,939 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Principal Group Incorporated accumulated 328,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 103,547 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Signaturefd Limited accumulated 199 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc reported 1,122 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advisors owns 102,554 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Boston Ptnrs reported 40,514 shares. Navellier And Associate accumulated 0.49% or 59,819 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 35,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 9,990 shares.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ford results dented by restructuring, gives low ’19 forecast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fabrinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.83 million for 15.67 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,088 were reported by Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested in 239,457 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 21,591 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory holds 8,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication holds 1.09 million shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Lc has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0% or 4,375 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 180,590 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 116,397 shares. E&G Advisors Lp reported 7,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 646 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.18% or 182,685 shares. Md Sass Investors Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 413,192 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.25% or 3,053 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $419.09M for 9.44 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Embrace a Model Lifestyle at Cambridge Place – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.