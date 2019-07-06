Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Value Rose, Hendershot Investments Has Lowered Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 689,850 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15,210 shares to 666,765 shares, valued at $126.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 232,731 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 12,320 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 36,050 shares. Sib Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,633 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 15,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 3.07 million shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Legal And General Pcl owns 1.76 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.09% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 233,935 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 470,385 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com has 13,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 23,806 shares. Long Pond Cap Lp holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2.33M shares. 28,900 are held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,100 shares to 217,745 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).