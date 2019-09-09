Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Stake by $566,244 as Share Value Declined; As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Market Valuation Declined, Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 1.07 million shares traded or 54.78% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.34 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $46.75 million for 13.07 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 5,542 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 586,246 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 18,818 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rock Springs Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 925,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 143,763 shares. 152 were reported by Shine Advisory Ser. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 54,093 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). C Group Holding A S has 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Condor Capital Mgmt reported 23,597 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 24,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 551,327 shares to 672,220 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 84,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,697 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.87% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 151,406 shares. West Oak Limited Com accumulated 32,295 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 475,636 shares. Synovus Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Plante Moran Fincl Llc owns 861 shares. Ww Invsts reported 3.21M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 646 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.12M shares. Greenhaven Associate Incorporated reported 8.16% stake. Blume Cap Management reported 200 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 39,776 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 453 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.