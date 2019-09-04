Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Lowered Its Stake by $25.87 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pier Capital Lifted Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake by $344,526

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 527,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 45,798 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 573,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 830,086 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 1,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 35,292 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 33,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.58. About 70,025 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 25,995 shares. 46 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm owns 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 30 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 1,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,063 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 105 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Teton Advsr invested in 6,304 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tygh Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 22,555 shares. Df Dent & accumulated 0.05% or 12,820 shares. Fdx holds 1,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Littelfuse (LFUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 36,504 shares to 183,771 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 67,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,936 shares, and cut its stake in Yext Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 592,312 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 4.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.31M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LMC Announces Start of Leasing at 17th & Broadway Apartments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,489 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings. 470,346 are owned by Gmt Capital. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 226,729 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 133,153 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 9,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4.04M were accumulated by Geode Ltd. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 478,371 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 934,895 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 250 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0.04% or 4.64M shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.84% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bamco Ny invested in 0.04% or 172,089 shares. Thomas White Interest accumulated 8,250 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.04M shares.