Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Decreased Position; P N C Financial (PNC) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in P N C Financial Corp (PNC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 133,606 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, up from 129,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in P N C Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.91. About 331,568 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 320,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 92,725 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, down from 413,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.22 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,370 shares to 107,452 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,757 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.91M for 10.21 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings.