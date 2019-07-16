Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Increased Stake by $14.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Lennar (LEN) Market Valuation Rose While Thiel Macro Has Decreased Holding

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.38 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.38M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 185 shares. Scotia Inc reported 23,701 shares stake. Cap Growth Management Ltd Partnership reported 170,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 172,263 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 53,164 are held by Utah Retirement. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 116 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.64% or 516,202 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Ltd holds 0.05% or 8,625 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 12,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division accumulated 481 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com reported 29,862 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Lc holds 9,526 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 241,800 shares to 268,200 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

