Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Stake; Alethea Capital Management Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $467,775

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 405,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $74.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 13,854 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 467,138 shares. 733,626 were accumulated by Prudential Fin. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors accumulated 4,957 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings owns 6,489 shares. Brandywine, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 226,729 shares. 6,502 are owned by Barnett. Money Limited Liability Company holds 6,701 shares. Kj Harrison & holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 36,050 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bb&T Corp holds 153,378 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,528 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bank Of Nova Scotia has 71,900 shares. 199,062 were accumulated by Dsam Prtnrs (London).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.