Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Upped Position by $2.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; As National Healthcare (NHC) Share Price Rose, Suntrust Banks Upped Holding by $1.08 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 746,993 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NHC) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 14,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.63% . The institutional investor held 77,351 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 62,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in National Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 9,182 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Affinity Invest Advisors Limited owns 52,088 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 6,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Llc holds 8.97% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 3.64M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0.27% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 31,050 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 58,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 113,617 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Co, California-based fund reported 106,000 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jhl Capital Group Inc invested in 1.8% or 85,000 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares to 105,146 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,848 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold NHC shares while 30 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.43% more from 6.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 8,486 shares. 91,672 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). California State Teachers Retirement System has 18,712 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0.05% invested in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 118,953 shares. Lee Danner And Bass owns 3,048 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Blackrock Inc has 849,020 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated has 98 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 121,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio.