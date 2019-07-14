Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Position; Scopia Capital Management LP Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Has Boosted by $17.73 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 199,582 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% or 33,409 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 151,805 shares. Shanda Asset Holdg Ltd invested in 30,332 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 2,800 shares. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested in 17,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. 213,800 were accumulated by Opaleye Management. Endurant Mngmt LP has 16,903 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 459 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 3.52 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farallon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 700,000 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Llc has invested 1.27% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 62,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.03M shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $59.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 65,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,531 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

