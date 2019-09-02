Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding by $87.09 Million; Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 70.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 35,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 15,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, down from 50,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2)

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 5.57 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.39M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares to 9.36M shares, valued at $328.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29,537 shares to 41,354 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $616.65M for 10.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.