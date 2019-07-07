Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Decreased Position by $3.65 Million; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Holding by $3.87 Million as Stock Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 47,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28M, down from 461,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 295,757 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37 million shares, valued at $149.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on July, 10 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 7.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.39 per share. MSM’s profit will be $82.76 million for 12.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 11,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.01% or 8,047 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser has 1,030 shares. First Tru Lp holds 482,349 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 4.20M shares. Proshare Limited has invested 0.07% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 15,244 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 6,457 shares. Paradice Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 3.7% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 27,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Lc reported 4.52% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 38 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. 12,736 shares were sold by POLLI GREGORY, worth $1.05M. 601 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares with value of $49,889 were sold by Bonomo Charles. KELLY DENIS F sold $96,973 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 414,839 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 0.02% stake. Long Pond Cap LP has 2.33M shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 23,862 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Limited has 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 621,043 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 9,690 shares. Tru Co Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,425 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 600,267 shares. Cap Growth Management LP holds 0.51% or 170,000 shares. Oppenheimer owns 6,971 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 646 shares or 0% of its portfolio.