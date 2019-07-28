Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased Position; Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $605,790

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 169,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.38 million, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 53,063 shares to 7.43 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 558,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH).