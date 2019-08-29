Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Fisher Asset Management Lifted Stake in Dril Quip (DRQ) as Share Price Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 90,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.96 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 321,874 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 2.74 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 147,067 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $84.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 53,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. Fisher Asset Ltd Co owns 0.07% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 1.70 million shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.85M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.