Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Cut Position as Shares Declined; Algert Global Increased Its Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $736,098

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 19,296 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Management invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amica Retiree Medical owns 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,103 shares. 665,056 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Reilly Financial Limited Com reported 200 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1,325 shares. 453 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Investec Asset Ltd owns 470,385 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.76M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 232,731 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 7.06 million shares in its portfolio. Advisers Ltd accumulated 4,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 15,100 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 24,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 82,358 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $408.37 million for 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

