Lennar (LEN) Share Value Rose While Thiel Macro Cut by $4.90 Million Its Position; Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Holding by $478,244 as Stock Value Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 3.93M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 4.96M shares traded or 71.67% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,994 shares to 111,908 shares, valued at $21.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

