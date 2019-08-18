Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined While Thiel Macro Has Decreased Its Position; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bristol John W & Company Trimmed by $664,514 Its Position

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 6,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 913,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.85M, down from 919,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.03 million for 9.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.78 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 59,315 shares to 362,302 shares, valued at $65.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

