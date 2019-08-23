Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined While Smead Capital Management Raised Stake by $692,860; Front Barnett Associates Boosted Holding in Allstate (ALL) as Stock Price Rose

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.03. About 153,849 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 579,943 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.



Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,426 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Management. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 15,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bankshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amer Grp owns 186,745 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.06% or 5,047 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 4.19 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Whittier Com has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,155 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 0.04% or 8,666 shares. Iberiabank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Lc reported 0.05% stake. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 56,450 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,141 shares to 46,686 shares, valued at $129.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).