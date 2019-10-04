Lennar (LEN) Reaches $59.08 52-Week High; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed By $353,400 Its Gibraltar Inds Com (ROCK) Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (ROCK) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 8,835 shares as Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (ROCK)’s stock rose 4.23%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.25 million shares with $50.38M value, down from 1.26M last quarter. Gibraltar Inds Inc Com now has $1.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 6,608 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C

The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high and has $62.03 target or 5.00% above today’s $59.08 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.35 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $62.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $917.55 million more. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 553,611 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 464,446 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 100,679 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 13,293 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 12,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B accumulated 949,237 shares or 1.74% of the stock. 19,238 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.01% or 119,410 shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 2,402 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 34,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkwood Ltd Co owns 98,072 shares. 6,530 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Pnc Fincl Services Grp accumulated 0% or 60,901 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.35 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Among 11 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Lennar has $7500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 2.32% above currents $59.08 stock price. Lennar had 18 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the shares of LEN in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, October 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, October 3. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 3. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 17,272 shares to 267,047 valued at $19.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Basf Se Sponsored Adr (BASFY) stake by 45,965 shares and now owns 147,203 shares. Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 53,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,408 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). California-based Hcsf Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 10.38% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 142,652 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 5,570 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 304,400 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,619 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 100,800 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 10,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Whittier Trust Com holds 5,250 shares.