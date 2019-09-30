Lennar (LEN) Reaches $56.03 52-Week High; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased By $1.56 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high and has $58.27 target or 4.00% above today’s $56.03 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.61B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $58.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $704.56M more. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 2.68 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 131.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 55,671 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 98,085 shares with $2.84 million value, up from 42,414 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $272.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 30.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.61 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.96 million for 10.61 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.43’s average target is 0.71% above currents $56.03 stock price. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 25. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,598 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. 19,480 are owned by World Asset. Sanders Cap Limited Liability holds 2.52% or 11.18M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 327,088 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Andra Ap accumulated 96,400 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Leuthold Group Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 89,103 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability reported 5,185 shares. Gradient Invs Lc accumulated 443 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Edgemoor Investment reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cna Financial has 0.52% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Investments Ltd Liability reported 65,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 80,179 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.27M shares. Stanley Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 340,242 shares or 4.75% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Co owns 146,484 shares. Captrust reported 353,227 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 14,982 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.45% stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 702,390 shares. Amer Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.33% or 147,906 shares in its portfolio. 41.96 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 4.67 million shares. 161,663 were reported by Skytop Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,950 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.74% above currents $29.25 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, September 6. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $2900 target. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 8,542 shares to 2,590 valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 25,680 shares and now owns 2,330 shares. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was reduced too.