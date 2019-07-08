Lennar (LEN) Reaches $48.36 After 9.00% Up Move; Greenhill & Co (GHL) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 57 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 62 decreased and sold holdings in Greenhill & Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.45 million shares, down from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Greenhill & Co Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 46 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 478,576 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play StrategyThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $15.27B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $52.71 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEN worth $1.37B more.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. for 697,563 shares. Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 107,778 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.05% invested in the company for 720,855 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 272,467 shares.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $296.09 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It has a 20.86 P/E ratio. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 20,689 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M

Analysts await Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GHL’s profit will be $9.48M for 7.81 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Greenhill & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -177.59% EPS growth.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.27 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lennar had 17 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Bank of America. CFRA maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. Susquehanna downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $57 target. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24.