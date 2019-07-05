Lennar (LEN) Reaches $48.08 After 6.00% Down Move; Hemisphere Media Group – Class A (HMTV) Sellers Increased By 2.05% Their Shorts

The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 873,731 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $14.97 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $45.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEN worth $898.38 million less.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HMTV) had an increase of 2.05% in short interest. HMTV’s SI was 139,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.05% from 136,900 shares previously. With 29,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s short sellers to cover HMTV’s short positions. The SI to Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 800 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 23.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group 1Q Fincl Results Impacted by Continued Disruption Caused by Hurricane Maria; 17/04/2018 – IMF Western Hemisphere GDP, CPI, Unemployment Forecasts (Table); 26/04/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.014; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – DUE TO IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO, WAPA CURRENTLY NOT BEING BROADCAST IN PUERTO RICO TO DIRECTV CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – U.S. WEATHER FORECASTER CPC: ENSO-NEUTRAL LIKELY (GREATER THAN 50% CHANCE) TO CONTINUE THEREAFTER THROUGH THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE SUMMER 2018; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS LIKELY THAT CONSOLIDATED NET BOOK VALUE OF HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO (ONCE DETERMINED) WILL BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN EUR2.2 BLN PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED; 08/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND PRODUCTION UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – Steinhoff says Hemisphere portfolio revalued, worth less than estimated; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $515.02 million. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 12.47 million shares or 6.22% more from 11.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,966 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,837 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 1,449 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14,383 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) or 415,661 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 792,439 shares. 10,150 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Citigroup holds 0% or 4,683 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). North Run Ltd Partnership accumulated 380,000 shares. 58,835 were reported by Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp. The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Prelude Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 3,249 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp Incorporated owns 191,411 shares.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.97 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

