Lennar (LEN) Position Maintained by Smead Capital Management Inc; Donald Smith & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by $1.16 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 3.65 million shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.37M market cap company. It closed at $4.08 lastly. It is down 58.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 19/03/2018 – IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 3.35M shares to 28.82 million shares, valued at $100.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air France (AFLYY) by 880,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Natuzzi Spa (NYSE:NTZ).

More notable recent Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Avianca Holdings SA To Host Investor Day On November 5, 2018 – PR Newswire” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clouds On The Horizon For The Investment Grade Credit Market In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dogcatcher Readers Find Good Dogs & Rogues In Equities & Funds From May 10 To June 13 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avianca Holdings SA 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Upgrades Lennar Amid Favorable Homebuilder Market – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $65.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).