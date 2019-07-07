Lennar (LEN) Position Held by Rwc Asset Management Llp; Farallon Capital Management Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Has Cut by $92.39 Million as Stock Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.76 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 546,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.07M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 481,765 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 30.64 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 43,267 shares. Management Of Virginia Llc stated it has 0.31% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 51,691 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 12,573 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Dupont Corp stated it has 8,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 29,862 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 24,540 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 180,484 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% or 67,950 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Investec Asset reported 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Division has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 481 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,997 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 91,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 165,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18M for 17.00 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 1.4% or 62,839 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,168 shares. Grace And White accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.8% of the stock. 244,851 were accumulated by Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 57 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc accumulated 1,290 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.88% or 7,363 shares. Nordea Investment Management invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Boston Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 15,310 are held by Huntington Bank. 16,585 were accumulated by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 28,170 shares. Cape Ann National Bank reported 1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 1,950 shares.

