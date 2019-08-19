Lennar (LEN) Position Has Raised by Lodge Hill Capital Llc; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Increased Its Position by $46.26 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 10.35M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40M, up from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88M shares traded or 308.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas White Limited holds 8,250 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 5.98 million shares. Quantbot Lp reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 2,528 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,350 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 181,012 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc reported 25,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 1,325 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 516,202 shares. 11,250 were reported by Hodges Cap Mngmt. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 31,050 shares. Two Sigma Limited Com stated it has 14,986 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 65,820 shares to 368,531 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Best And Worst 401(k) Strategies – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE shares set for seventh loss in eight days since Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 457,158 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 39,453 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs. Forte Capital Adv holds 0.17% or 46,112 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amg Natl Tru Bancorp has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,765 shares. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 224,621 shares in its portfolio. Becker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,055 shares. Cibc World Inc stated it has 2.08M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 22,710 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,260 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt accumulated 10,375 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) reported 2.05 million shares. Schwerin Boyle has 1.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.10 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12.88 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott.