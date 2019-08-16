Lennar (LEN) Position Has Lifted by Rwc Asset Management Llp; High Pointe Capital Management Trimmed Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake as Shares Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 2.28 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 5.60M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 86,453 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 15,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 23,862 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natixis holds 0.04% or 133,354 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co reported 32,295 shares stake. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 26 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.19% or 4.06 million shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.68% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 106,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 55,630 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advisors has invested 0.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.04M shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares to 274,642 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,105 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc has invested 1.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,036 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 89,111 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 16,204 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,426 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.46% or 974,923 shares. Miller Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 52,773 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 2.18M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 156,840 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.58% or 3.17M shares. Telemus Cap reported 34,374 shares stake. Sky Investment Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,132 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 31,250 shares to 50,920 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).