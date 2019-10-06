Lennar (LEN) Market Value Declined While Sound Shore Management Lifted Stake; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Salient Capital Advisors Increased Position

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.12M, up from 12.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 3.20 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 55,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.57M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.65 million shares traded or 37.51% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Enterprise: By 2024 U.S. Oil Could Be Bigger Than Saudi Arabian Oil – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: 5.9% Yield And Quarterly Increases Fueled By Exporting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners’ Record Pipeline Volumes Ignite Profits And Distributable Cash Flow In Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 37,397 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gagnon Secs Lc invested 2.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Johnson Counsel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 98,394 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Advsr has invested 2.82% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.42% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Plante Moran Financial Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 97,973 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Highlander Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rr Advsr Ltd Com invested in 9.3% or 2.74 million shares. Albert D Mason has 67,861 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.15% or 19,151 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 6,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,850 are held by Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 143,918 shares to 95,943 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 698,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21M shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Group accumulated 0% or 271 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 1,002 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California Employees Retirement reported 521,867 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3.14% or 4.91 million shares in its portfolio. Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 10,950 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 37,598 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. 999,680 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,894 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.08% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 58,819 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Markel reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 37,424 shares stake.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lennar Starts Off 2019 With an Earnings Beat. Can It Keep It Up? – The Motley Fool” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lennar Stock Gained 21% in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Corporation: 200-Day Average Should Offer Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.