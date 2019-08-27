Lennar (LEN) Market Valuation Declined While Thiel Macro Has Trimmed Position; Narwhal Capital Management Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Cut by $2.67 Million

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 218,511 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, down from 241,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 436,701 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.91 million for 9.59 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Corp invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Farmers Fincl Bank holds 63 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 15 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Prudential holds 0.06% or 733,626 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 1,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.02M are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 443 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 37,866 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 11,147 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 1.41% or 199,062 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 45,787 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 58,665 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,146 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc reported 2,675 shares. 4,852 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 100,965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 16 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 109,261 shares. Bartlett & Com Ltd holds 5 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 229,227 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 2,005 shares. Df Dent & holds 1.54% or 657,089 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp holds 121,608 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Marsico Limited Co owns 45,671 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Investment Management has 292,010 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,992 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc owns 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3,600 shares.