Lennar (LEN) Holding Held by Lodge Hill Capital Llc; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $494,954; Stock Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 68,298 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 72,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 3.20 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares to 105,654 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 179,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,125 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 23.19 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

