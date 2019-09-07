Lennar (LEN) Holding Held by Eminence Capital Lp; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Raised

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 42,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 144,434 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 101,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE –

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 5.57M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.39M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $237.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 297,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,188 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) time to take a bite out of Apple – Live Trading News” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 36,802 shares to 6.22M shares, valued at $217.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,987 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

