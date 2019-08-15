Lennar (LEN) Holding Has Upped by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 6.40M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55M, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 369,684 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Atwood Palmer Inc owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2,500 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 2,281 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 149,248 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs invested in 66,432 shares. Qs Lc invested in 0.01% or 55,589 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,464 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.16% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nuwave Mngmt stated it has 1,010 shares. Madison Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Principal Finance Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 677,707 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.02% stake. Canal owns 100,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited stated it has 262,808 shares.

