Lennar (LEN) Holder Thiel Macro Has Decreased Stake; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Primecap Management Company Boosted Its Position

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 567,282 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) by 45.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 106,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 340,244 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.47 million, up from 233,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Transdigm Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $534.76. About 113,303 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $409.45 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74,900 shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $154.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

